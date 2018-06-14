Theresa May hit with another Brexit headache as Conservative rebels brand PM's compromise as 'disappointing'

Theresa May’s flagship Brexit legislation has once more been thrown into doubt, after a compromise designed to keep Tory backbenchers on board was branded “disappointing” by leading rebels. Pro-EU rebel Dominic Grieve has told ITV News: "I don't really understand why the Government has done this..." The Prime Minister saw off defeat on the EU Withdrawal Bill at the last minute on Tuesday by persuading rebels that she would offer concessions to address their concerns about being given a truly “meaningful vote” on the final Brexit deal. But an amendment tabled by Brexit Secretary David Davis on Thursday gives MPs no chance to block a “no deal” EU withdrawal if agreement has not been reached with Brussels by January 21 next year. Instead, MPs would be allowed to vote only on a “neutral” motion, confirming that they have considered a statement by a minister on the issue. And crucially, the statement would be unamendable.

Theresa May has been criticised by pro-EU supporters. Credit: PA

Mr Grieve told ITV News: “I do hope the Government will be sensible about this. It seems to me that the difference between us now is extremely narrow and I simply don't understand why they stuck on this point because effectively they were happy to concede it earlier on in discussions." "It does really matter. The process by which we leave the EU will be one of the most important issues facing this country in modern times. The decisions we take are going to affect us, our children, our grandchildren. There have to be mechanisms for dealing with the risks that go with it and that's why I'm asking for the Government to cooperate with the House and many members of the Conservative Party in order to achieve this." Mr Grieve previously tabled his own proposals, which would have allowed Parliament to dictate the next steps the Government should take if no deal was reached by the end of February. This was seen as a means for MPs to ensure that the UK did not crash out of the EU without a deal.

The latest row could spell disaster for Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Bill. Credit: PA