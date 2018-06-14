Russian jail upgraded for ‘drunken’ England fans, says freed opposition leader

A Russian opposition leader has claimed a prison where he was detained for 30 days has been renovated to offer disruptive football fans more comfort during the World Cup.

Alexei Navalny, in an Instagram post following his release on Thursday, was describing conditions in the Specprijomnik correctional facility where he served a sentence for staging an unsanctioned protest in Moscow.

In his post just hours before the World Cup tournament kick off, Mr Navalny said the authorities were apparently preparing for “drunken” England fans.

He said cells had been renovated, grates had been painted and holes in the floor had become toilets.