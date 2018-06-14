Weather warnings upgraded as Storm Hector brings strong gusts

Forecasters have upgraded weather warnings ahead of Storm Hector, which could bring gusts in excess of 70mph to parts of the UK. Much of Britain is covered by a yellow warning, but the north and west of Northern Ireland is now subject to a more serious amber warning.

Credit: PA

The Met Office said injuries and a danger to life is “likely” in coastal areas in Northern Ireland, with the chance of large waves and potential for beach debris to end up on roads, sea fronts and properties. Motorists have been advised to take care with potential disruption due to fallen trees and the possibility that outdoor summer furniture will have been blown around overnight.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Humberside Police said a 40mph speed restriction had been placed on the Ouse Bridge in Goole due to the weather. The storm, bringing wet as well as windy weather, will move across Scotland and the north of England throughout the morning, and the yellow warning remains in place until 3pm. The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement together – opening Cheshire’s Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Storyhouse Theatre – may be hit by strong gusts, with winds of 60mph forecast for the north of England.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.