Student jailed for killing autistic teen over ‘pathetic’ WhatsApp row

A gifted student who stabbed an autistic teenager to death over a “pathetic” row on social media has been jailed for 21 years. Paul Akinnuoye, 20, from Tunbridge Wells in Kent, traded gay insults with 19-year-old Jordan Wright in a WhatsApp group called “Ice city boyz”. The defendant called Mr Wright a “batty boy” and he retorted: “On your mum’s life I’m straighter than you.” The argument led to the pair agreeing to a fight in Shooters Hill, south-east London.

Jordan Wright, 19, was stabbed to death by Paul Akinnuoye, 20, after a petty WhatsApp spat (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Akinnuoye, who had a past conviction for carrying a knuckleduster, armed himself with a small knife. But the victim, who was due to start a construction apprenticeship days later, regarded it as a “fist fight ting”, the court heard. On the evening of April 19 last year, Mr Wright suffered repeated stab wounds, collapsed and died. Jurors rejected the defendant’s claim someone else was responsible and convicted him of murder. At the sentencing, Mr Wright’s mother, Katharine Alade, said her son was a “happy, loving, thoughtful but solitary child” who was on the autistic spectrum. She said: “Due to his autism, Jordan was not realistic and did not understand the complexities of life and what was going on. “He did not fully take on board the dangers on the streets these days.” She described the impact of “one moment of madness”, saying: “There is not one day when I don’t shed tears.”

