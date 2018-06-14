Terror arrests hit new record high

The number of terror-related arrests surged to a new record high as Britain was hit by a flurry of attacks, official figures show.

In the year ending March 31, a total of 441 individuals were held on suspicion of terrorist-related activity.

This was the highest number of arrests in a year since data collection started in 2001, and an increase of 17% on 378 in the previous year.

The Home Office said the rise was partly due to a number of arrests made following the attacks in London and Manchester.

It also emerged that the total number of terror-related arrests in Britain since the 9/11 attacks in 2001 has now passed the 4,000 mark, standing at 4,182 as of the end of March.