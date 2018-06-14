Theresa May wins Brexit battle, but new fronts open in Tory and Labour wars

Theresa May faces a potential new front in the war between the pro and anti-EU wings of the Conservative Party after two days of votes that also exposed Labour’s fault lines over Brexit. The Government is expected to table a compromise amendment on Thursday to her flagship EU Withdrawal Bill, setting out in more detail the terms of the “meaningful vote” promised to MPs on the final Brexit deal. Pro-EU Tories have warned that they remain ready to rebel if their demands are not satisfied by the compromise amendment, before leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed their idea made a “no-deal Brexit” more likely. It came after Jeremy Corbyn suffered a major rebellion, with six members of his shadow team among more than a third of Labour MPs who voted against the whip over the Brexit Bill.

A total of 89 of the party’s 257 MPs ignored front bench orders to abstain from voting either for or against an amendment to the EU (Withdrawal Bill) that sought to prioritise European Economic Area (EEA) membership in EU negotiations. But the rebels were split, with 74 voting in favour of the Lords amendment, which called for the Government to pursue the so-called “Norway Model” membership, and 15 against it. Mr Rees-Mogg told Newsnight that the concessions sought by Tories including Dominic Grieve would “gum up” negotiations with the EU. He added: “Can you imagine: the Government goes off to Brussels and says ‘we can only discuss these three things because these are the only ones that have been covered by a House of Commons resolution’. “The EU says no, it goes back to the Commons, a week passes, another resolution has passed, it means nothing has happened.” He added that he would not support – or table – a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister and he “expected” her to get a good deal out of the EU.

