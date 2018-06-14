Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old found stabbed yards from his home.

Keelan Wilson was found injured following reports of violent disorder involving a group of people in Langley Road in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton at about 11pm on May 29.

West Midlands Police have said three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, were arrested on Thursday morning and are due to be questioned by officers.