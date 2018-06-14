The key moments as the nation marks first Grenfell anniversary

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

The UK has gathered to remember the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire with moments of silence being marked by victims' families. This formed part of a series of tributes on Thursday to the 72 people who died as a result of the devastating high-rise blaze on June 14, 2017.

Here are all the key moments and pictures from the day.

The day started with each of the 72 names of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire being read out at a memorial service

Among the first memorials was a vigil at a church near to the block, where the names of the 72 victims were read out at 1.30am - near to the time of the fire's breaking out. Grenfell, Downing Street and the London Eye were then among several buildings to be lit up in green in a show of solidarity. The events taking place this week come as the public inquiry into the disaster, which opened last month, takes a step back.

David Lammy addressed the memorial service with a call for justice

Thursday's service of remembrance at St Helen’s church in North Kensington, organised by Relative Justice Humanity for Grenfell, was among the main tributes. David Lammy delivered a poignant tribute at the service as he recalled the turmoil of emotions that filled his morning on June 14.

Families who lost loved ones in the fire also gave a message of hope

The Labour MP for Tottenham said: "I think back to this time a year ago and the chaos and confusion of that morning in my own home, of the search in the early hours for the missing, and how that search went on and in some ways still goes on. "I think of the beauty of the young life that I knew that was Khadija Saye and all that she had to offer this country, and I think of all those other 71 victims who lost their beautiful lives."

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex were among those who observed the 72-second national silence

A moment of silence is expected to be held by survivors and bereaved gathered close to the tower’s base. A community mosaic is also to be unveiled, while wreaths will be laid and candles lit. The tower is now completely covered by white sheeting, with banners featuring the green Grenfell heart and the words "Grenfell forever in our hearts" emblazoned across the four highest floors.

Adele and Stormzy joined Londoners gathered at the base of the Grenfell Tower as a choir sang 'Lean on Me'

Later, mourners and campaigners will congregate at the nearby "Wall of Truth" for a silent march, which will set off at 7pm. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will join survivors, the bereaved and others at the dignified gathering, which has taken place every month since the fire.

Ahead of the anniversary, the tower turned green

England's World Cup squad was among people internationally to pay tribute to victims of Grenfell. Players and coaching staff gathered for a minute's silence at their training base in Repino, Russia, as they prepare for their opening match against Tunisia.

As the World Cup kicks off the England squad also took a moment to remember Grenfell

The tributes come as latest figures show that 68 families from Grenfell will spend the anniversary in emergency accommodation, mainly hotels. Some 52 households are in temporary accommodation and 83 families are in permanent homes, according to Kensington and Chelsea Council. The issue of re-housing residents who lived in the tower block has been a source of constant pressure for the government, which has been criticised for not doing enough to permanently re-home those affected.

How towerblocks are changing across the country post-Grenfell

Seventy-two victims died as a result of the fire.

Kensington and Chelsea Council Leader Elizabeth Campbell said the authority's thoughts were with bereaved families, victims and the survivors. She said: "It will be a difficult day for the community, with poignant moments to remember those that lost their lives a year ago. "I respect the wishes of the families involved, and the wishes of the community who have organised a series of commemorative events across the area. So I am only attending events I have been invited to."

People hold doves outside St Helen's Church, North Kensington. Credit: PA

A procession following the Grenfell Tower fire Memorial Service. Credit: PA

A mourner, who lost her sister in the fire. Credit: PA