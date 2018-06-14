- ITV Report
Trump celebrates 72nd birthday – his second in office
Donald Trump is celebrating his 72nd birthday — his second in office.
The president’s eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump wished him “your best year yet!!!” in a birthday tweet.
Mr Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also celebrated the occasion on social media.
On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a Drudge Report headline declaring, “TRUMP’S BEST BIRTHDAY!” and citing the economy, North Korea, the World Cup and the jobless rate.