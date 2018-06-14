Two people killed in road crashes in Co Mayo and Co Cork

Two people have died in separate road crashes in the Republic of Ireland.

A woman was killed following a two-car crash in Co Mayo, while only minutes earlier a man died in a crash in Co Cork.

The woman, aged in her mid-sixties, was driving the car when it collided with another vehicle.

The crash happened on the N5 Westport Road outside Castlebar at around 8.30am on Thursday.

She was taken to Mayo University Hospital where she died a short time later.

A man in his mid-thirties who was driving the other car involved in the crash was also taken to Mayo University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place as Garda forensics investigate the scene.

In Cork, a man aged in his late seventies died after a car struck a gate post at 8.15am on the Ballyhooley Road in Mayfield.

He died at the scene.

The female driver, who is also aged in her late seventies, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to either crash to come forward.