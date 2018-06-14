Unilever ‘extremely’ unlikely to trade on FTSE after choosing Rotterdam HQ

Unilever’s shares are “extremely unlikely” to continue trading in the FTSE 100 after the company announced it is ditching its London base and dual headquarters for a single site in Rotterdam.

Its chief financial officer, Graeme Pitkethly, said on Thursday that the company had been “engaging extensively” with the FTSE Russell – the FTSE’s governing body – in recent months over its plans to simplify the business.

But without a UK headquarters, Unilever is expected to fall short of requirements which would allow a listing on the FTSE 100, where its shares currently trade.

“From this it is clear that it is extremely unlikely that the ‘New NV’ shares after simplification will be included in the FTSE UK series,” Mr Pitkethly said.

“Consequently our weighting in the pan-European indices will be increased.”

The decision to block Unilever’s shares from the FTSE has yet to be fully confirmed as the company still has to publish and distribute official documents to shareholders about the move.

That is expected to take place within the next two months, making it likely that Unilever will be taken off the FTSE 100 by year-end.

Its shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange, but will no longer be listed on a benchmark index.