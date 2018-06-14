We’re still on autopilot two years after Jo’s death, says murdered MP’s sister

The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox says her family remain on “autopilot” as the second annual national event in her memory gears up to be even bigger than the first. Kim Leadbeater said enthusiasm for the Great Get Together, held the weekend of June 22 – 24 on what would have been the Labour politician’s 44th birthday, has seen community events planned for locations across the country to celebrate Mrs Cox’s “more in common” philosophy. Miss Leadbeater said the resignation of Mrs Cox’s widower Brendan after admitting “inappropriate” behaviour while he worked at Save the Children in 2015 has done nothing to halt the work of the Jo Cox Foundation.

She said the family continues to support the father of Jo’s two children, who were aged five and three at the time she was slain by neo-Nazi terrorist Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency on June 16 2016. Speaking to the Press Association about the “pivotal point” of the two-year anniversary, Miss Leadbeater said: “I think because of the public nature of what happened to us, we were sort of on autopilot for the first 12 months and to some extent still are.

“But then there’s a sense of reality which dawns and then you realise … this isn’t a short-term thing, our lives will never be the same again. “I think that’s a gradual process and I don’t know when that starts or finishes. This year is tough but I’m undeterred, and we’ll keep going.” She said Mr Cox undoubtedly did the right thing by resigning from the foundation following the allegations, but said it does not detract from their goals of championing the issues Mrs Cox cared most about, such as combating loneliness.

She said Mr Cox is no longer involved in the foundation at all, but added: “Absolutely, we will always support Brendan, he’s the father of two children who have been involved in the most horrific of incidents and will have to grow up without their mum – we will always support him with that.” Miss Leadbeater, 42, from Gomersal in West Yorkshire, said this year’s Great Get Together promises to be even larger than last year’s, with thousands of people signing up for some of the larger events across the country. They form part of a UK-wide event which encourages people to stage a range of activities designed to bring communities closer together, from dog walks to street parties.

