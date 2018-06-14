Widow, 88, left with life-changing injuries after 'horrific' burglary at home

Images of an 88-year-old widow who was left with "horrific" injuries after an assault by a burglar at her home have been released by police. Blanche Rowlands suffered facial injuries when she was assaulted by Jeffrey Earp, 50, during a violent break-in at her property in Newtown, Powys in June last year. Mrs Rowlands was knocked unconscious and suffered bruising and a broken arm during the incident in which she was locked in her bedroom. Her engagement ring and other sentimental jewellery given to her by her late husband were stolen and have never been recovered.

Jeffrey Earp was jailed for 14 years over the attack. Credit: Police handout

Mrs Rowlands was later found by her neighbour having suffered significant and life-changing injuries. Earp, of Newtown, admitted robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary and was jailed for 14 years and four months by a judge at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday. Keith Grogan, 42, and Carl Barrett, 51, both also from the town, also admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and were each jailed for three years. Detective Constable Amy Davies, who led the investigation, said: “This horrific, planned attack on a vulnerable woman is the worst case I have dealt with. “Blanche was subjected to a brutal, sustained attack, and left with life-changing injuries. This could easily have been a much worse outcome. “After an intense year-long investigation I am satisfied we secured the best possible outcome for Blanche and her family. “I would like to thank the Newtown community for their help and support, which helped us get this case to court and secure some sense of justice for everyone affected.”

Keith Grogan was jailed over conspiracy to burgle. Credit: Police handout

Carl Barrett also admitted conspiracy to burgle. Credit: Police handout