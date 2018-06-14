Woman dies in two-vehicle collision in Mayo

A woman has died following a two-car crash in Co Mayo.

The crash happened on the N5 Westport Road outside Castlebar at around 8.30am on Thursday.

The woman, aged in her mid 60s, was driving the car when it collided with another vehicle.

She was taken to Mayo University Hospital where she died a short time later.

A man in his mid 30s who was driving the other car involved in the crash, was also taken to Mayo University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place as Garda forensics officers investigate the scene.