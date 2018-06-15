Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity to end bankruptcy ‘farce’

Former world tennis number one Boris Becker has claimed diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings – citing his role as a sports attache to the Central African Republic.

Becker, who is a three-time Wimbledon champion, was appointed to the role in April and lawyers for the 50-year-old German lodged a claim asserting immunity in the High Court on Thursday.

His position as attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs is covered by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

This means Becker cannot be subjected to any legal proceedings without the consent of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in Bangui, lawyers Sylvester Amiel Lewin and Horne said.

I have now asserted diplomatic immunity as I am in fact bound to do, in order to bring this farce to an end