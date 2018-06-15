E3 gaming show closes after drawing crowds of more than 69,000

Leading video games trade show E3 has closed its doors after attracting a crowd of more than 69,000 people.

The three-day showcase included first looks at the next game in the Bafta award-winning Last Of Us series, as well as Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and Fifa 19.

Popular Battle royale game Fortnite was also a prominent presence at the event – announcing its availability on the Nintendo Switch, with the game then downloaded more than two million times in its first 24 hours.

“E3 2018 was an enormous success, amplified by the thousands of gamers in attendance and millions more around the world who watched online,” Michael D Gallagher, president of E3 organiser Entertainment Software Association (ESA), said.