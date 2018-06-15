Fears growing on Irish border over hard Brexit, study shows

Fears are deepening on the Irish border over a hard Brexit, researchers showed.

Almost half of residents are against a technological solution to customs checks, according to a study of those living on both sides of the frontier by Queen’s University Belfast academics.

Technology is one of the options under consideration by the British Government as part of EU withdrawal negotiations.

The other possibility, a customs partnership, faces strong opposition from Tory Brexiteer MPs.

Report author Dr Katy Hayward said: “The Brexit negotiators’ commitment to avoiding a hard border is not just about minimising the risk of renewed paramilitary violence.

“The voices heard in this study point to a different aspect of the same concern: the need to protect peace.”

The operation of cross-border institutions was part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely ended decades of violence.