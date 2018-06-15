High Court to rule on Deliveroo riders’ employment status

A union will find out if it has won the first stage of a High Court challenge over the employment status of riders working for food delivery firm Deliveroo.

In the latest case concerning the so-called gig economy, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) wants the court to overturn a ruling which confirmed the “self-employed” status of those working for the delivery firm.

Deliveroo claimed a victory following the ruling by the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC), which considers union recognition and collective bargaining cases.

The CAC rejected an application by the IWGB to represent drivers in parts of north London.

The committee concluded that because riders are able to pass on a job to a substitute, or to abandon a job, they were not obliged to provide a “personal service” and therefore could not be classified as “workers”.

Mrs Justice Simler will announce on Friday whether the union will be given permission for a full judicial review of the decision.

Speaking after the CAC ruling last November, Dan Warne, Deliveroo’s managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “This is a victory for all riders who have continuously told us that flexibility is what they value most about working with Deliveroo.

“We welcome the decision of the committee. As we have consistently argued, our riders value the flexibility that self-employment provides.”

Mr Warne said at the time that the firm wants a change in employment law so it could offer benefits such as sick pay to its riders, whilst maintaining that flexibility.