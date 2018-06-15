Insurance claims for broken TVs ‘could jump’ as World Cup excitement takes hold

World Cup fever could coincide with a spike in insurance claims for broken TVs, figures suggest.

Co-op Insurance said its data shows claims relating to entertainment system and electrical item damage during the 2014 World Cup jumped by 15% during the football tournament, compared with the months immediately before and after it.

It said that, in 2014, it saw incidents where customers had dropped their television while trying to move it around.

Some had attempted to fasten their TV on to a wall bracket as they soaked up the atmosphere from the comfort of their home – only for it to come crashing to the floor.