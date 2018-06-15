Marcus Rashford returns to England World Cup training in Russia

Marcus Rashford trained for the first time since England landed in Russia for the World Cup, as all 23 squad members took part on Friday morning.

Rashford was absent from the first two days at the Three Lions' Spartak Zelenogorsk base due to a minor knee complaint, but has now rejoined the group.

The 20-year-old Manchester United forward turned in a man-of-the-match performance in England's final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica but looks set for a place on the bench in Monday's Group G opener against Tunisia in Volgograd.