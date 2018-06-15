Nearly 60 bank and building society branches shutting per month – Which?

Bank and building society branches are closing at an “alarming” rate of nearly 60 per month, according to Which?. The consumer group said analysis showed that between the start of 2015 and the end of 2018, 2,868 branches have closed or are scheduled to do so – averaging just under 60 per month. Which? said branch closures have been accelerating. It said so far this year 670 branches have closed or been scheduled for closure – putting 2018 on course to overtake the number of closures in 2017, when 879 branches were shut.

Which? said that while mobile banking trucks may visit towns and villages, they are not as convenient as a dedicated bank branch. Meanwhile mobile banking apps are not suitable for everyone’s needs, it said, and do not always give people easy access to their accounts, as TSB’s recent IT meltdown has shown. Which? collected bank branch closure data by tracking closure announcements. Its analysis found that of the branch closures it looked at, has closed the most, with 638 having shut, or being scheduled to close by the end of 2018. This was followed by HSBC (440), Lloyds (366) and RBS (350).

Banks – stock Credit: NatWest