New Delhi orders construction halt as pollution levels soar

New Delhi officials have ordered a two-day halt to construction in an attempt to reduce choking pollution that has cloaked the Indian capital in smog and dust.

The Central Pollution Control Board rated the city’s air quality on Friday as “severe” — the worst category — for the fourth day in a row.

New Delhi’s level of PM2.5, tiny particulate matter that can dangerously clog lungs, exceeded 170 on Friday morning, more than six times higher than the World Health Organisation considers safe.