New Lewisham East Labour MP Janet Daby: I will oppose hard Brexit

Labour’s newest MP Janet Daby vowed to oppose “hard Brexit” after winning the Lewisham East by-election. Only a third of eligible voters cast their ballot as Ms Daby held the seat with a majority of 5,629, well below the 21,213 Heidi Alexander achieved at the 2017 general election when turnout was 69%. The Liberal Democrats leapfrogged the Conservatives to take second place in a seat which voted heavily for Remain in the European Union referendum.

Credit: PA

Ms Daby said the result showed “we will not tolerate an extreme Brexit in Lewisham East”. Explaining what she had found on the doorstep during the campaign, she told reporters: “One of the ongoing issues is to do with Brexit and people not wanting an extreme Brexit and ideally people not even wanting to leave the EU. “I will oppose an extreme or a hard Brexit. “I will consider people’s jobs, the economy and people’s rights and that will dictate to me the precedent in how I will conduct myself both within Parliament and out of Parliament.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jeremy Corbyn suffered a revolt in the Commons after ordering Labour MPs to abstain on the issue of Norway-style single market membership this week. Asked how much distance there was between her and Mr Corbyn’s views on Brexit, Ms Daby said: “In terms of the single market, our Labour view on this is that we would have a new single market where we have the same access that we presently do. “For me it’s about ensuring that we have as close a relationship to the EU as possible and that’s what I’ll be arguing for and that’s what I’ll be putting forward my views on. “In terms of Jeremy Corbyn I voted for Jeremy Corbyn twice in the leadership election and obviously within politics not everybody will agree on everything… but we need to find a way around it that holds the Tories to account.”

Lewisham East by-election. Credit: PA