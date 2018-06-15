New Whitney Houston documentary a reminder of singer's enormous talent

Less than a year after Whitney: Can I Be Me, comes a second documentary about the singer.

And just as with Nick Broomfield's offering in 2017, I found myself praying in vain from the first frame - please, please can there be a different end to this story?

As a huge Whitney fan, this latest documentary by Kevin Macdonald, an impressive filmmaker of Marley and The Last King of Scotland fame, was desperately sad to watch.

Why couldn't someone save her from self destruction?

Macdonald's documentary offers its own bombshell answer, via Houston's personal assistant, who found the singer face down in the bath in 2012.

She was a victim of abuse and, as such, didn't want to be saved.

It's a heartbreaking revelation.