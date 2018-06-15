- ITV Report
Quieter day with mixture of sunny spells and showers
A quieter day in prospect on Friday with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.
The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern counties of England, whilst further south it will be largely dry, with just a few isolated showers.
Winds will be much lighter than they were on Thursday, so it will feel warmer for all.
Temperatures will reach a high of 22C in the southeast of England.