School 'asks parents to help supply pens, pencils and toilet paper'

A school has reportedly put together a “wish list” for parents to help purchase supplies including pens, pencils and toilet paper. The Maidenhead Advertiser reported St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School on Altwood Road, sent a link to the list of 17 items to parents on Monday. The school, in Theresa May’s constituency, also included requests for blu-tack, cellotape and A3 paper, with the list adding a “never-ending supply” of toilet paper was required.

Catherine del Campo wrote on Twitter: “In your constituency, @theresa_may, a school not just asking parents for extras, but basic essentials. “As well as loo roll, I’ve sent some plasters. “I thought about sending some to @DamianHinds too, but they didn’t have one big enough for the gaping hole in the education budget.” The school told the paper that it had lost £70,000 after the Government decided to reduce the Education Services grant. Announcing the new funding formula last July, then education secretary Justine Greening said the current system was “unfair”, adding: “The national funding formula will deliver higher per pupil funding in respect of every school, and in every local area.” Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Regrettably we are not surprised to hear that a school is asking parents to buy it toilet rolls.

