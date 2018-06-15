UN appeals for key ports to be kept open in Yemen conflict

The UN Security Council has called for the key Yemeni ports of Hodeida and Saleef to be kept open and appealed for a political solution to end Yemen’s three-year conflict.

In a press statement after an emergency closed-door meeting, the council expressed “deep concerns about the risks to the humanitarian situation” following the launch of an offensive on Hodeida by the Saudi-led coalition.

The council “urged all sides to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law”.

Britain’s UN ambassador Karen Pierce, who called the meeting, told reporters before it started that UN special envoy Martin Griffiths has been trying to negotiate the withdrawal of the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, who control Hodeida.

Mr Griffiths is expected to brief the council on Monday, including on his proposals to restart negotiations to restore peace.