What the papers say – June 15
Universal credit problems, the Brexit latest and Grenfell commemorations all feature on the fronts of Friday’s papers.
The Times leads with claims from some BBC presenters that they have been “thrown under a bus” by the corporation after being moved on to the staff payroll rather than having their income paid to personal companies.
The Daily Telegraph leads with a £4 billion “Brexit dividend”, as Theresa May promises extra funding for the health service from EU savings.
The Guardian is one of a number of papers which carry a report on the National Audit Office’s research into the universal credit system which found it has not delivered value for money.
The Financial Times leads with the latest move from the European Central Bank to cut a multibillion-pound stimulus package.
The Metro carries an interview with Tube driver Harvey Mitchell, who was pictured stopping his train above a vigil for those who died in Grenfell.
The i carries the report on the universal credit rollout with the headline “Welfare shambles”.
The Independent also runs with a “catalogue of errors” in the universal credit system.
The Daily Mirror claims a school in the Prime Minister’s constituency has asked parents for donations of essentials including toilet rolls.
The Sun reports on allegations of a showjumper having an affair with a Lord.
The Daily Mail says two in five GPs leave the NHS within five years of finishing their training.
The Daily Express reports on a family blaming hospital parking charges for the death of their father.
And the Daily Star runs with the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Russia.