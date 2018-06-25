All you need to know about Uber’s courtroom bid to carry on in the capital

Here are the answers to some key questions about the case.

Uber had its licence to operate in London suspended last year – and the hail-to-ride app will begin an appeal against the decision on Monday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Uber – an app which enables users to book cars using their smartphones – was not issued with an operating licence after its current deal expired on September 30 last year, with Transport for London (TfL) saying the app was “not fit and proper” to operate in the capital.

TfL said it had concerns which have “public safety and security implications”, including its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and how it carried out background checks on its drivers.

Uber was given a four-month temporary licence last May, and was allowed to continue operating “until any appeal processes have been exhausted”.

What’s happening?

Uber criticised the decision saying not issuing a licence “would show the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies” and appealed the decision.

More than 850,000 people signed an online petition appealing for TfL to reconsider the move, and Uber said it accepted it had made mistakes in the past.

The hearing, at Westminster Magistrates Court, is set to last for several days.

What could happen?

The court will decide whether Uber is fit to hold a licence in the capital or not. For this, the court will refer to a 21-page document put together by TfL and sent to Uber outlining the initial decision to refuse the licence last year.

Either party could theoretically challenge any decision from this court in a higher one.What has Uber said?