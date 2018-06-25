Arrests made after man dies and two are seriously injured in ‘burglary’

A man has died and two men have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following reports of an aggravated burglary, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a property on Prewett Street in Bristol at 1.06am on Monday and are now conducting a murder inquiry.

The force said officers, responding to reporting of an aggravated burglary in process, found several people had been assaulted.

One man died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the incident, it said.