Decision not to renew our London licence was correct, Uber manager tells court

Uber has admitted the decision not to renew its licence in London over safety concerns was correct, as the taxi-hailing app appealed to get it restored.

The firm conceded a string of failings on Monday, agreeing with Transport for London’s (TfL) decision in September, but said the operating licence should be renewed as it has made “wholesale” reforms.

Uber’s general manager in the UK, Tom Elvidge, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday rapid change had followed the concerns for public safety and security.

“I agree that Uber London Limited (ULL) and Uber generally was undergoing a period of significant change and, in light of what was available to TfL given the mistakes that ULL made, I absolutely accept that decision in September,” he said.

He told the court the move “certainly accelerated” changes, which include telling the regulator when drivers get convictions or are removed from the app for poor conduct.

Mr Elvidge said that among the failings before he took charge were Uber’s lack of clarity over whether the company or drivers accepted passengers, which has implications for workers’ rights.