- ITV Report
Four injured after car collides with pedestrians in Dublin
Two people have been left critically ill in hospital after a car ploughed into a group of pedestrians at a church in Dublin.
The driver of the car is believed to have lost consciousness behind the wheel shortly before the incident in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, south Dublin.
Two people are critically ill in hospital, and two sustained less serious injuries.
A funeral which had been due to take place at the church has been postponed.
A Garda spokesman said emergency services are at the scene.
“It is understood there has been a collision between a car and pedestrians on the grounds of a church which occurred at approximately 10.20am,” he said.
“One person has been taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
“Two have been taken to James St Hospital and one taken to Tallaght Hospital.”