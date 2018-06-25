Four injured after car collides with pedestrians in Dublin

Two people have been left critically ill in hospital after a car ploughed into a group of pedestrians at a church in Dublin.

The driver of the car is believed to have lost consciousness behind the wheel shortly before the incident in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, south Dublin.

Two people are critically ill in hospital, and two sustained less serious injuries.

A funeral which had been due to take place at the church has been postponed.