Grayling says ‘I don’t run railways’ as he distances himself from train misery

Chris Grayling has insisted he is not to blame for the “timetable chaos” which has caused misery for train passengers.

The Transport Secretary said “I don’t run the railways” and that industry experts had given the go-ahead for the new timetables.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said Mr Grayling’s refusal to accept responsibility was “evidence that he has lost control” and called for him to quit.

Mr Grayling told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The important thing with the timetable chaos, first of all, is to sort things out for passengers.”

He said an inquiry would examine how “the industry readiness board, the organisation set up to monitor the arrival of the new timetable, could give this a green light in early May” and how Northern “said they would be ready for the new timetable and they weren’t”.