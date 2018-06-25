Trump criticises Harley-Davidson plan to shift production overseas to avoid EU tariffs

Harley-Davidson will begin to shift the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the US to factories overseas as it faces spiralling costs from tariffs. The European Union began rolling out tariffs on American imports like bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice last week. The EU tariffs on 3.4 billion dollars (£2.5 billion) of US products are in retaliation over duties the Trump administration is imposing on European steel and aluminium.

US president Donald Trump has used Harley-Davidson as an example of a US business that is being harmed by trade barriers. However, Harley-Davidson has warned consistently against tariffs, saying they would hurt sales. Mr Trump said he was surprised the motorcycle maker had been “the first to wave the white flag”. He tweeted: “I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down 151 Billion dollars (£114bn). Taxes just a Harley excuse – be patient!” The company sold almost 40,000 motorcycles in the European Union last year, generating revenue second only to the United States, according to the Milwaukee company.

The company had warned against Mr Trump’s trade moves Credit: AP