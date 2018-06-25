Homes evacuated amid north California wildfires

Hundreds of Northern California homes and businesses have been threatened after wind-driven wildfires broke out over the weekend, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes throughout rural regions north of San Francisco.

The biggest fires continued to grow but that there were no reports of injuries or deaths, California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

About 3,000 residents evacuated homes in Lake County, about 120 miles north of San Francisco. A wildfire there that was not contained at all grew to 12 square miles and destroyed a dozen homes and buildings, the agency reported.

Fire Battalion chief Jonathan Cox said more than 230 firefighters using helicopters, bulldozers and other equipment were battling the Lake County fire in a rugged area that made it difficult to get equipment close the blaze.

“It’s kind of the worst possible combination,” Mr Cox said.

Authorities also ordered residents to evacuate in Tehama County, about 200 miles north of San Francisco, where a wildfire grew to four square miles and destroyed multiple homes and businesses, while threatening 200 more.