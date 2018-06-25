Middle East talks progress being made, Donald Trump claims

US President Donald Trump claimed a “lot of progress” has been made in the Middle East, but he did not identify specific areas of improvement.

Mr Trump made the comments as he welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to the White House for a working visit.

Mr Abdullah recently met in the region with Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and top White House adviser, who has been working on a plan to help achieve peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Mr Trump ignored a question about when he would make the plan public but said “we’re doing very well” in the Middle East.

Mr Kushner, who recently met in the region with top officials, including Mr Abdullah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has said the plan will be released soon.