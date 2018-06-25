Motorcyclist who died in weekend crash named

A man killed in a crash between a Jeep and a group of motorbikes in Larne, Co Antrim at the weekend has been named by police as Trevor Black.

The 55-year-old had been driving a white coloured Yamaha XT motorbike on Sunday morning when there was a collision with a black Jeep Renegade.

The incident happened at around 11am on the Coast Road.

Mr Black was pronounced dead at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.

The driver of the Jeep, a man aged in his 60s, sustained injuries to his arm.

Meanwhile a third man, aged in his 50s, who had been the rider of a Black Kawasaki ZX motorbike, who was travelling with a number of other bikes, received a leg injury in the same collision.

He remains in hospital.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Colin Ash said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Coast Road yesterday at around 11am and witnessed the collision to contact us.

“I am also appealing to drivers who were travelling on the Coast Road and have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to check their footage.

“Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police in Larne or the collision investigation unit on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 674 of 24/06/18.”