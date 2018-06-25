MPs ask ‘Where’s Boris?’ during Heathrow debate

Shouts of “Where’s Boris?” emerged as a Tory MP who resigned from the Government over Heathrow expansion urged colleagues to join him in opposing the project. Opposition MPs mischievously mocked the absence of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, an anti-expansion campaigner who is visiting Afghanistan, as former international trade minister Greg Hands outlined his frustrations at the Government’s support for a third runway at Heathrow. Mr Hands (Chelsea and Fulham) said he “hasn’t resigned willingly” as he enjoyed his seven years in Government, adding: “I am also surprised to be resigning from the Government as I had always been led to believe this would be a free vote. “However, I always knew I would vote against this proposal. For me in particular I made an unequivocal pledge at the 2017 general election.”

The shouts of “Where’s Boris?” could be heard from some on the Labour benches before Mr Hands said: “It’s also a debate about being true to your word and to your election pledges.” Mr Hands raised concerns over issues including flight paths and night flights before telling the Commons: “I think this proposal is fundamentally flawed. “But this vote is also about integrity and about the pledges we make to our electors. It is to be regretted it’s now not a free vote but I urge colleagues to vote against this proposal tonight.”

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald earlier outlined Labour’s official opposition to Heathrow expansion, criticising Transport Secretary Chris Grayling for making “a complete shambles of a vital national project”. He said: “The Government hasn’t done the work to support the development of this project, the Government’s case is riddled with gaps and fundamentally flawed. “Yet again this Secretary of State has made a complete shambles of a vital national project, yet again he is not putting the relevant facts before Parliament.”

Mr McDonald added: “Mismanaging airport expansion as he has elsewhere in transport presents much, much bigger risks with immensely more serious consequences. “The Transport Secretary has consistently demonstrated poor judgment and reliance on incomplete, unreliable and non-existent evidence. “Yet he stands here today and expects the House to take his word for it, to take a leap of faith with him.” Mr McDonald told MPs that the Labour Party was not against expansion, but against “this option”, adding: “The north-west runway is too risky and it may be illegal.” Labour has allowed its MPs a free vote on the National Policy Statement on Airports. Opening the debate, Mr Grayling described the vote as a “really important moment in the history of this House and the history of this country”. He added: “If the House endorses the proposed National Airports Policy Statement today, it will move on from decades of debate and set to my mind a clear path to our future as a global nation in the post-Brexit world.” Mr Grayling said he recognised it was a “divisive” debate but noted there is strong support across the Commons for a “really important step for our nation” and stressed the need for a new runway in the South East, telling MPs: “Heathrow is full today.”

