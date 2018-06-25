No spoilers please: Prince William avoids score in England World Cup catch-up

The Duke of Cambridge spent the first day of his historic trip to the Middle East avoiding the score of England’s game against Panama in order to watch a rerun with the Crown Prince of Jordan.

Crown Prince Hussein recorded the game for the pair to view later as William arrived in Jordan just as the second half between manager Gareth Southgate’s team and Panama began.

William, who missed the FA Cup final earlier this year as he was attending his brother’s wedding, is president of the FA and a keen Aston Villa fan.