Norwegian ramps up battle with British Airways by launching Tampa flights

Low-cost airline Norwegian has intensified its battle with British Airways in the long-haul market. The Scandinavian carrier is going head-to-head with BA by launching flights between London Gatwick and Tampa, Florida. Norwegian announced it will operate twice-weekly flights from October 31, whereas BA has a daily service. The airlines are already the sole carriers providing flights from Gatwick to New York, Buenos Aires and Oakland.

Test bookings by the Press Association for three return flights to Tampa in October and November on hand-baggage-only fares found that passengers could book with Norwegian for £330, compared with between £457 and £547 with BA. The BA fares include food and drink, while Norwegian customers travelling on the cheapest tickets must pay extra if they want any refreshments. A BA spokeswoman said: “With all the hidden extras, Norwegian customers will find themselves paying virtually the same as flying British Airways if they buy just one meal, a drink and a snack for the nine-hour flight. “And flying British Airways gives our customers even more: with a daily flight, they can choose which day they want to travel, we offer a second piece of hand baggage and the choice of thousands of hours of in-flight entertainment.” Norwegian is also increasing the frequency of its Buenos Aires flights from four per week to a daily service “in response to strong demand”, Norwegian chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said: “Norwegian continues to offer customers increased choice, flexibility and value throughout winter 2018 and we are pleased to welcome Tampa, Florida, as a new destination to our network.

