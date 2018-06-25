Real-life socceroo stops play during Australian football match

The Australian national football team competing at the World Cup are called the Socceroos – but a different kind of socceroo has dominated a pitch for half an hour in Canberra during a women’s match. The misguided kangaroo made its first appearance on the field at half time during a match between Canberra’s two top teams – Canberra Football Club and Belconnen United.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The male eastern grey kangaroo bounded back during the second half, indifferent to efforts to drive him away and delaying play for 32 minutes. Canberra official Amber Harvey said: “It was just a real menace.

The creature got involved in the Women’s Premier League between Belconnen United and Canberra FC Credit: Lawrence Atkin/AP

“A few people came close to it to see if they could maybe get it to move on. It stood up pretty tall. I think it was just over 6ft, so they backed off pretty quickly. But I don’t think anyone was alarmed too much by it.” Players and officials tried to drive the unexpected pitch invader away by kicking balls at him, with little impact. Video showed it apparently using its long hind legs and powerful tail to deflect balls from the goal area. “It didn’t react. It just kind of lay down,” Ms Harvey said.

People were reluctant to approach the 6ft creature Credit: Lawrence Atkin/AP