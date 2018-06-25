Scores killed in Nigeria amid clashes between Christians and Muslims

Scores of people are dead after vicious weekend clashes in central Nigeria between mostly Muslim herders and Christian farmers. One report has claimed 86 people were killed in the conflict, which by some accounts has become deadlier than Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist insurgency. Footage from Jos showed angry people waving machetes and sticks shouting at passing security forces as they weaved around overturned and burning vehicles. Women and children clutching overstuffed bags could also be seen piling into the back of trucks, seeking a way out.

A bonfire and overturned vehicles block the road in the town of Jos, Nigeria Credit: AP

President Muhammadu Buhari warned against reprisals after the “deeply unfortunate killings across a number of communities” in central Plateau State as the military and police tried to end the bloodshed, saying “no efforts will be spared” to find the attackers. Nigeria’s government has not announced a death toll. The independent Channels Television cited a Plateau State police spokesman, Mathias Tyopev, as saying 86 people had been killed, with at least 50 houses destroyed. “Please remain calm,” said the Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, as a helicopter flew overhead. “It is very, very, unfortunate that an incident is happening again like this.” The deadly clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria are a growing security concern in Africa’s most populous country, which is roughly split between Muslims in the north and Christians in the south.

Destroyed vehicles and debris is strewn across the road Credit: AP