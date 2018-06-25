- ITV Report
Best sellers versus most watched: How online music videos have changed the way we rank singles
Artists are set to be rewarded for their music videos in an overhaul of the way in which chart music is compiled.
Streaming and downloading of videos on YouTube, Spotify, Tidal and iTunes will now be recognised the UK's Official Charts company revealed.
The change will come into play on Friday as the official singles countdown is revealed on BBC1.
So how do top ten artists compare when ranked according to sales versus music videos?
UK's top ten million-selling singles
- 1. Something About The Way You Look Tonight/ Candle In The Wind - Elton John (4.93 million sales)
- 2. Do They Know It's Christmas - Band Aid (3.8 million)
- 3. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen (2 million plus)
- 4. Mull Of Kintyre/Girls' School - Wings (2 million plus)
- 5. You're The One That I Want - John Travolta (2 million plus)
- 6. Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood (2.06 million)
- 7. Rivers Of Babylon/ Brown Girl in the Rain - Boney M (2.03 million)
- 8. Happy - Pharrell Williams (1.93 million)
- 9. She Loves You - The Beatles (1.92 million)
- 10. Love Is Around - Wet Wet Wet (1.9 million)
While the most viewed videos on YouTube showcase songs by Ed Sheeran and Luis Fonsi.
Most viewed music videos
- 1. Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee (5.3 billion views)
- 2. See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth (3.7 billion)
- 3. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran (3.6 billion)
- 4. Gangnam Style – Psy (3.2 billion)
- Masha and the Bear: Recipe for Disaster – Get Movies (3.2 billion)
- UpTown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars (3 billion)
- 7. Sorry – Justin Bieber (3 billion views)
- 8. Sugar – Maroon 5 (2.7 billion)
- 9. Shake It Off – Taylor Swift (2.6 billion)
- 10. Bailando – Enrique Iglesias ft. Descemer Bueno and Gente De Zona (2.5 billion)
The importance of video in music has come to the fore as Spotify and Apple Music, which were primarily audio based platforms, have introduced video to their offering.
The top ten lists of artists rank differently when measured in views versus sales, with most watched videos showcasing newer artists who have captured and held an online audience.
The top ten UK's biggest selling singles of all time, hitting a million sales include artists such as Elton John and Boney M.
Looking back over 2017 Dua Lipa scores the most viewed video, with over a billion views for 'New Rules,' for a female artist.
Of those views, 60 million have come from a purely UK audience.
However, there was zero recognition for this feat prior to the chart rule changes.
Announcing the changes, Lipa said she was "grateful" for the new rules.
In a video she explained: "Video is really important to me and my career and as artists we can get out music to you."
Official Charts Company chief executive, Martin Talbot, said: “This is a significant step for the UK and ensures The Official Chart continues to be the most comprehensive and trusted chart in the UK, bar none.
"Consumption of recorded music via more than 15,000 retailers, download stores and streaming services of all kinds contribute to the weekly chart countdown."