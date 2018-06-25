Will Unite pressurise Labour to come out for second referendum?

The biggest question currently gripping most of the Labour Party and the trade union movement is how far Unite will move next week at its biennial policy conference to support a referendum on the terms for the UK leaving the EU, as and when they are known.

Because it is widely believed that if Unite, as the party's paymasters and supplier of important officials, were to back another plebiscite, so too would Jeremy Corbyn.

It is quite clear, from the preliminary motions submitted by Unite branches, that many Unite members would like the union to come out in favour of another vote.

Their numbers won't have been diminished by the growing volubility of big employers about the negative impact on jobs and investment of significant new frictions and costs being introduced into UK trade with the EU single market.