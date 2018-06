A kangaroo became a real life 'Socceroo' as it got into the spirit of the World Cup in Australia.

The women's match in Canberra was interrupted by the animal as it invaded the pitch, delaying play for 32 minutes.

Eventually it was ushered off.

Australia play Peru in their potentially crucial last game in Group C in Russia on Wednesday, and you can watch all the action on ITV 4 at 3pm.