Austrian police and army hold training exercise to keep out migrants

Austria has held a high-profile training exercise to show how it could deal with an influx of refugees along its frontier with Slovenia. Hundreds of police in heavy armour, backed by soldiers and Black Hawk helicopters flying overhead, performed a dry run for the media near Spielfeld, 110 miles south of Vienna. The town was a major crossing point for migrants in late 2015, but has hardly seen any arrivals recently.

Austria’s top security official said the exercise was necessary and lawful Credit: Ronald Zak/AP

The “migrants” were played by 200 Austrian police cadets, who chanted and rattled the metal fence, demanding to be let in. Austria’s top security official said the exercise was necessary and lawful, dismissing concerns at home and abroad. “A state which, if things come to a head, can’t protect its borders effectively loses its credibility,” interior minister Herbert Kickl told reporters. “I’m strongly determined that events like those in 2015 must never happen again.” Kickl said he wanted to prevent people from abusing the right to asylum. “This has nothing to do with inhumanity, this isn’t unlawful, this isn’t indecent,” he said. “This is what the law demands from us. It is what the people expect from us.”

