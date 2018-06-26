Cabin crew exposed to greater cancer risk, study finds

Flight attendants are more likely to develop several forms of cancer than the average person, a landmark study of more than 5,000 members of cabin crew has found. Accounting for age, scientists discovered a higher prevalence in flight crew of every cancer outcome examined in the study, compared with the general population. This includes breast (3.4% of flight crew compared with 2.3% in the general population), uterine (0.15% compared with 0.13%), cervical (1.0% compared with 0.70%), gastrointestinal (0.47% compared with 0.27%), and thyroid (0.67% compared with 0.56%) cancers.

Scientists said the findings, including the first results into an elevated rate of non-melanoma skin cancer, are particularly worrying considering the relative good health of the flight attendants included in the sample. Dr Irina Mordukhovich, corresponding author of the study at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, appearing in the Environmental Health journal, said: “Our study is among the largest and most comprehensive studies of cancer among cabin crew to date and we profiled a wide range of cancers. “Consistent with previous studies, we report a higher lifetime prevalence of breast, melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers among flight crew relative to the general population. “This is striking given the low rates of overweight and smoking in this occupational group.”

Flight attendants are consistently exposed to several known and probable carcinogens in the cabin environment Credit: Steve Parsons/PA