Divers searching Thai cave for 12 boys cut off by floods for three days

Divers have re-entered a partly flooded cave in Thailand as they joined rescuers searching for 12 boys and their football coach who have been missing for three days in the sprawling caverns.

The dozen navy divers have been seeking a way forward through the chambers of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, but flooding has hindered their progress.

The authorities have also been seeking alternative ways in, using helicopters and search parties on foot to find holes that might exist in the ceilings of other parts of the cave.

Rain that fell overnight has added to the difficulties of exploring inside the cave.

However, the initial chambers near the cave’s entrance are dry, and a power line was extended inside to provide light and ventilation and help the divers communicate with those outside.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach were believed to have entered the cave in Chiang Rai province on Saturday afternoon.

A mother reported that her son did not return from football training that day, setting off the search.