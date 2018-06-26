Dormice under threat from poor woodland management

Better management of woodlands is needed to help stop the decline of Britain’s dormice, new research suggests. Dormouse numbers are falling in Britain – down by 72% in just over 20 years – and the scientists say this could reflect changes in climate and the composition and structure of woodland habitats. The findings, from two new studies led by the University of Exeter, show dormice favour woodland with varied heights and areas of regrowth, including species such as hazel and yew that provide the flowers, fruits and nuts they enjoy.

Britain’s dormice are in decline Credit: Clare Pengelly/PA

The researchers call for a return to active woodland management, which can include coppicing, glade creation and small-scale tree felling, to create a “mosaic” of trees of different ages and sizes, especially areas of new growth and medium-height trees. Dormouse numbers are higher in woodlands with more varied tree heights and scrubby areas, and they prefer to use areas of woodland edge, and dense trees and shrubs, when they move around at night. “Habitats that we found to be good for dormice have been in decline,” said lead author Dr Cecily Goodwin. “Dormouse conservation would benefit from more broadleaf woodland in the landscape and more diverse woodland structure – ranging from new growth and scrub to mid-height woodland to old trees.”

