EE launches new ultrafast broadband for modern connected homes

EE has unveiled two new high-speed home broadband plans it says are aimed at increasingly connected households.

The new Fibre Max 1 and Fibre Max 2 plans can achieve average download speeds of 145 Mbps and 300 Mbps respectively, the firm says.

In comparison, the most recent figures from regulator Ofcom clocked the current national average internet download speed at just over 46 Mbps.

The telecoms giant said that with the average UK home now containing 10 connected devices – a figure likely to continue rising – greater connectivity speeds are needed to handle increasing demand.